Capt. Ross Walkinshaw describes great white shark mouths as wood-chippers attached to bodies as round as Honda Civics and as along as Ford F-150s. “Sharks are extreme. Can you imagine being in eight feet of water and not seeing it until it’s actually right there?” says Walkinshaw. He describes how part of a shark’s chin and nose taper away from its mouth, which is packed with protruding teeth. “It’s like a chainsaw, it’s not like a nice set of dentures. That thing comes out, and it wants to bite things.”

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO