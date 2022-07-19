Same planet, different economic status

All Americans deserve to feel safe — not just wealthy politicians who can afford private security. We must #BackTheBlue and resist calls to #DefundThePolice. I’m sorry, when are you going to refund the more than $2,000,000 you’ve taken from taxpayers as subsidies for your multi-million dollar...
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
The US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade was a direct attack on women. It will result in countless deaths, especially among vulnerable women, and it set civil liberties in the United States back by half a century. Now, the court has made yet another devastating decision for humanity.
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
The House Judiciary committee recently advanced a bill that would issue an ethics code for justices of the Supreme Court. Currently, high court justices are the only federal judges who are exempt from the Code of Conduct. Justices are also currently allowed to trade stocks of private companies, which could...
After several months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin jolted Democratic politics last week by dramatically narrowing the scope of the party’s reconciliation package. The conservative West Virginian said he would accept a bill that reduces the cost of prescription drugs and keeps Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for two years — and that’s it.
LAS VEGAS, July 20 (Reuters) - Susie Lee, one of the U.S. Congress's most endangered Democrats, has spent this year fighting a tough re-election campaign in the face of soaring inflation and weighed down by President Joe Biden's dismal approval numbers.
Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Sheldon Whitehouse join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the effect dark money is having on federal courts. Sen. Whitehouse also says the Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices are “doing the bidding of very big special interests that spent millions of dollars in dark money to put them on the court.”July 20, 2022.
(The Center Square) – Two groups defending the Second Amendment sent a legal warning to California Attorney General Rob Bonta Monday demanding that he “cease his blatant disregard for the recent Supreme Court decision which effectively overturned California’s ‘May Issue’ permitting scheme.”. The letter was...
Polls have closed in Illinois, Mississippi and Oklahoma, which are among eight states to hold elections Tuesday, the first since the Supreme Court’s monumental opinion overturned the landmark half century old Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. The move on Friday by the high court’s conservative majority, which opens the...
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Nearly a month after Roe was overturned, House Democrats finally gave us the type of civil disobedience that such a crisis warrants. Today, 16 Democratic members of Congress—including Reps. Alexandria...
The Supreme Court has become the most powerful branch of the federal government, stripping women of their constitutional rights, hamstringing states’ ability to regulate guns, and sidelining the constitutional mandate to keep religion out of government, virtually overnight. The new majority bloc flexed its power at a level so in defiance of public opinion and long-standing legal principles this term that its members must believe themselves immune to any and all accountability. The scariest thing is, they may be right.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee aims to show in what could be its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly U.S. Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead “gleefully” watched on television at the White House. The prime-time hearing will dive into the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, allies and even his family. The panel is arguing that the defeated president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory have left the United States facing enduring questions about the resiliency of its democracy. “A profound moment of reckoning for America,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee. With live testimony from two former White House aides, and excerpts from the committee’s more than 1,000 interviews, the Thursday night session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that at times have captivated the nation and provided a record for history.
When I started writing about climate change a few years ago, I tried to give readers regular dollops of hope with their gruel. I focused on renewable energy (which was getting cheaper) and American carbon emissions (which were falling) at the same time that I covered sea-level rise, extreme weather, or the collapse of major ecosystems.
Inflation has been wreaking havoc on many Americans' bottom lines, driving up prices for groceries, retail and home goods and even the gasoline it takes to get to a job that provides the income to pay...
As Donald Trump struggled to remain in power in late 2020, an anchor for a far-right TV network briefed a group of the president’s lawyers in detail on a plot to mobilize so-called alternate pro-Trump electors, according to an email reviewed by POLITICO. On Dec. 13, 2020, the day...
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) on Wednesday spoke on the U.S. Senate Floor calling on President Biden to prioritize American energy and decrease dependence on foreign powers for oil production. This follows the President’s recent travels to Saudi Arabia to discuss the country’s oil and energy production. “My...
