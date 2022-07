The Annual Antique & Vintage Show and Sale will set up for its 47th year at the George Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street. The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The Antique Show will bring in more than 25 dealers from all over the country with an array of goods — including antique and vintage furniture, camp décor, oriental rugs, jewelry, hotel china, books, fine art, sporting goods, coins, and taxidermy.

