The director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities visited Allen County to identify needs in overall care. Kimberly Hauck visited the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and connected with board leaders on areas that they can improve, as well as learned how Allen County has pushed forward in developmental disability care, such as the all-abilities playground. Hauck has visited various boards across the state in order to get a feel for how the overall workforce can improve.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO