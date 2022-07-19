ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

President Joe Biden to visit Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, Mass. — President Joe Biden plans to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to the White House. In an email, the White House said the president planned to travel to Somerset to "deliver remarks...

Buffalo Bob
2d ago

Stay home. We don’t need to hear about your Green windmills that bye the way need oil to operate

BOOM BOOM
1d ago

Don't ride your Bike here and most of all Do not fall down here... keep it moving Joe, No Thank you

OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin and His Wife Directed Millions to the Wildlife Area Surrounding Vacation Condo

On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
NBC News

Biden pitches Democrats on Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Which Democrats weren't on hand to greet Biden?

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
creators.com

New York Times to Biden -- Time to Go!

When President Joe Biden retired in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night, he likely did not expect to find a severed horse's head under his bed covers. But there it was, courtesy of The New York Times. "At 79, Biden is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency" ran the...
US News and World Report

Biden's Approval Rating Underwater in 44 States

President Joe Biden’s net approval rating is now underwater in all but six states, according to new polling from Morning Consult – spelling trouble for Democrats with mere months left until the midterm elections. The 44 states with voters more likely to disapprove than approve of the president’s...
POLITICO

Really Biden his time

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. President JOE BIDEN is driving officials across his administration a little nuts with what they...
