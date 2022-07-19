ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hallmark cancer gene regulates RNA 'dark matter'

Cover picture for the articleA key genetic mutation that occurs early on in cancer alters RNA "dark matter" and causes the release of previously unknown RNA biomarkers for cancer early detection, a new study by UC Santa Cruz researchers published in the journal Cell Reports shows. Researchers examined the effects of mutations in...

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
scitechdaily.com

A New Method To Unleash Cancer-Killing T-Cells

Researchers discover a new mechanism for activating cancer-killing T cells. Researchers have made significant progress in the discovery and administration of cancer immunotherapies, which employ the body’s own immune system to treat disease, during the last decade. The medicines, however, do not work for everyone or with every form of cancer, and gaps in our knowledge of how the body develops an anti-cancer immune response have hampered progress toward making them universally successful.
scitechdaily.com

A New, High-Risk Subtype of Cancer Has Been Discovered

The new high-risk subtype of pediatric liver cancer was discovered using molecular profiling. Up until recently, almost all pediatric liver cancers were classified as either hepatoblastoma or hepatocellular carcinoma. However, pediatric pathologists have noted that certain liver tumors have histological characteristics that do not readily match either of these two carcinoma models. The outcomes for patients with these tumors are poor and the tumors are less likely to respond to chemotherapy.
#Cancer Cell#Rna#Colorectal Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Uc Santa Cruz#Kras#The Canary Center#Stanford#Cancer Early Detection
Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed

People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
Marijuana plant might hold key to treating chronic inflammation

Several minor cannabinoids contained in the cannabis plant "strongly inhibit" the activation of human immune cells that lead to chronic inflammation, according to physiologists at The Queen's Medical Center and University of Hawaii. The study also revealed the strongest inhibitory cannabinoid, cannabigerolic acid, disrupts a key mechanism that allows calcium ions to enter and activate immune cells. As a result, cannabigerolic acid suppresses the spread of inflammatory signals.
New combination therapy shows early promise against certain lung cancers

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that using immunotherapy alongside a drug that blocks a common gene mutation in lung cancer could be a promising new combination therapy for certain types of lung tumors. Their work, published today (20 July) in Science Advances, could help select patients for...
Genetic liability to RA linked to CAD, intracerebral hemorrhage

Genetic liability to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with an increased risk for coronary artery disease (CAD) and intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a study recently published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Shuai Yuan, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues used a Mendelian randomization approach to examine the causality of...
Scientists develop liquid biopsy technique to help detect cancer in blood

University of Central Florida College of Medicine researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Professor Annette Khaled's research lab reported using...
Scientists reveal genetic architecture underlying alcohol, cigarette abuse

Have you ever wondered why one person can smoke cigarettes for a year and easily quit, while another person will become addicted for life? Why can't some people help themselves from abusing alcohol and others can take it or leave it? One reason is a person's genetic proclivity to abuse substances. UNC School of Medicine researchers led by Hyejung Won, Ph.D., are beginning to understand these underlying genetic differences. The more they learn, the better chance they will be able to create therapies to help the millions of people who struggle with addiction.
Microglia homeostasis mediated by epigenetic ARID1A regulates neural progenitor cells response and leads to autism-like behaviors

Microglia are resident macrophages of the central nervous system that selectively emerge in embryonic cortical proliferative zones and regulate neurogenesis by altering molecular and phenotypic states. Despite their important roles in inflammatory phagocytosis and neurodegenerative diseases, microglial homeostasis during early brain development has not been fully elucidated. Here, we demonstrate a notable interplay between microglial homeostasis and neural progenitor cell signal transduction during embryonic neurogenesis. ARID1A, an epigenetic subunit of the SWI/SNF chromatin-remodeling complex, disrupts genome-wide H3K9me3 occupancy in microglia and changes the epigenetic chromatin landscape of regulatory elements that influence the switching of microglial states. Perturbation of microglial homeostasis impairs the release of PRG3, which regulates neural progenitor cell self-renewal and differentiation during embryonic development. Furthermore, the loss of microglia-driven PRG3 alters the downstream cascade of the Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway through its interaction with the neural progenitor receptor LRP6, which leads to misplaced regulation in neuronal development and causes autism-like behaviors at later stages. Thus, during early fetal brain development, microglia progress toward a more homeostatic competent phenotype, which might render neural progenitor cells respond to environmental cross-talk perturbations.
The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
