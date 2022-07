The next time you hear some gringo in South Dakota refer to “Indian time,” don’t get all woke-het-up on ‘em; just point out that it would be more accurate to refer to some dilly-dallier as operating on “Kristi time.” Our American Indian neighbors in Flandreau promptly put into action South Dakotans’ will, expressed in the November 2020 election, to legalize medical marijuana. Governor Kristi Noem’s administration, however, has dragged its feet on getting medical marijuana cards out to ailing users and setting the regulatory framework for vendors to meet this newly legal need.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO