Dyson just unveiled a new version of its most popular vacuum

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Outdoor furniture on the patio or deck is a must-have for backyard activities this summer. Whether you're dining al fresco, hosting friends, or relaxing outside, your patio furniture will be the backdrop for it all. Think of your backyard as an additional part of your home that has stylish seating to make you and your guests feel comfortable — just outside. If your space is a little lackluster, don't worry: There are hundreds of outdoor furniture and decor pieces on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO