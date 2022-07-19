ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI warns fake crypto apps cost investors $42.7M

By MT Newswires
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWmFf_0gkwcjac00

July 19, (MT Newswires) -- Alarms have been raised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the growth of fake cryptocurrency wallets that continue to defraud unsuspecting investors.

In a notification published Monday, the agency said 244 victims have lost around $42.7 million to scams related to fake cryptocurrency applications.

From December through May, 28 people lost $3.7 million after cyber criminals persuaded them to download an app and make deposits into wallets. Thirteen attempted to withdraw funds only to receive an email saying they were required to pay a tax on the funds, the FBI said. After paying the supposed tax, they were still unable to get their money back.

At least four people were scammed out of $5.5 million between October and mid-May by a representative of a supposed crypto firm that went by the name YiBit1, the bureau said.

In another high-profile case that involved a victim losing $900,000 in November, cybercriminals targeted victims by asking them to download the Supay app.

According to the FBI, cybercriminals have targeted investors in the United States by requiring them to install fraudulent applications as part of a claim to offer legitimate services in the crypto finance industry.

"The FBI has observed cyber criminals using the names, logos and other identifying information of legitimate USBUSs, including creating fake websites with this information, as part of their ruse to gain investors," the private industry notification said. "Financial institutions should warn their customers about this activity and inform customers as to whether they offer cryptocurrency services."

Copyright © 2022 MT Newswires. All rights reserved. MT Newswires does not provide investment advice. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dozens of elderly Americans were duped out of $13million in fake wine and whiskey investment scam after being conned by ‘men with British accents’ posing as experts, say FBI

At least 150 elderly Americans have been swindled out of $13million by 'men with British accents' posing as whiskey and wine experts, according to the FBI. The scam went on for five years and spanned two continents utilizing three companies to allegedly defraud investors by dangling promises of high returns on their investments in rare wines and whiskeys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cryptocurrency#Fraud#Web3#Mt
RadarOnline

'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Surrenders Her Passport After Government Accuses Her Of Violating Bond In Identity Theft Case

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has rushed back to court to fight prosecutors’ attempt to throw her in jail, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her lawyer argue her bond should not be revoked despite the government’s demand. Article continues below advertisement.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Payouts for victims of sweepstake with no winners

Victims of an international scam in which elderly and sick people were enticed to play for cash prizes that were never won are to receive payouts. Fraudsters in the US tricked people into paying upfront fees for guaranteed cash prizes that were never paid. About 3,500 UK victims will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

2 New York residents were charged in connection to a $27 million investment fraud scheme, which included duping investors into paying a $93,000 each to attend a 2017 Trump fundraiser

Two New York residents were arrested in connection to an investment scam defrauding more than 150 investors. Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. They are accused of using the funds from the scheme to unlawfully donate to US politicians and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
extratv

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes $500,000 in Ransom Paid to North Korean Hackers, Official Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States has seized around $500,000 in ransom paid last year by a hospital in Kansas and others to North Korean cyber attackers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. Monaco, speaking at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York, said authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Justice Department charges 36 in $1.2 billion healthcare fraud schemes

July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday charged three dozen people for allegedly orchestrating healthcare fraud schemes that involved ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment. The schemes spanned 13 federal districts that defrauded $1.2 billion in orders of unnecessary telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Over 240K Next-Gen Scam Victims Repaid With Millions via FTC

Following a Next-Gen sweepstakes scheme that defrauded over 240,000 consumers, the US Federal Trade Commission is shelling out nearly $25 million in reimbursements to the victims. The money, obtained in a settlement with the operators of the sweepstakes, is being repaid to 244,745 people across the globe via checks in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
UPI News

Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice

July 19 (UPI) -- Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice. The Arizona Yagé Assembly and the Church of the Eagle and the Condor allege in separate lawsuits that...
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
399K+
Followers
60K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy