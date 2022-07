In the words of The Merryman, we’re “feeling hot hot hot”. If you didn’t invest in a new fan ahead of the record-breaking heat, you might be regretting that decision now. And while it looks like we’ve been through the worst of it (for now), the weather forecast suggests that there are still some hot days ahead of us. So, consider this your sign to get shopping.If you too are feeling ill-equipped to deal with the sunny weather, take a look at our cool content. From our heatwave guide, which will provide you with all the tips and tricks to...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO