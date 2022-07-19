President Joe Biden to visit Somerset on Wednesday to speak on climate issues
SOMERSET, Mass (WJAR) — President Joe Biden will travel to southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday to speak about the climate. Biden will make remarks during a stop in Somerset, according to a White House release. "The President will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity...
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Concerns about inflation, supply chain issues, and a conservative SCOTUS have led to a record-low approval rate and criticism by progressives. As Biden’s poll numbers fall, Democrats prepare for midterms.
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce new federal measures aimed at the climate crisis on Wednesday during a trip to Massachusetts, but will stop short of declaring a climate emergency, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
WASHINGTON — Breaking historic precedent has been for many years a specialty of the Democratic Party. It is always presented to the public by the media — the Democratic underground — as something that the Republicans are for some reason incapable of doing. Perhaps the Republicans are too timid. Possibly they are too stupid. Of course, it also might be because they think it is in bad taste. At any rate, I cannot think of a Republican having the boldness to break precedent. As I say breaking precedent is the special domain of the Democratic Party, particularly if the Democrat's last name is Kennedy.
President Joe Biden’s miserable climate summer is getting worse. His authority to regulate carbon emissions was hobbled by the Supreme Court last month as a three-year drought devastates parts of the West, with dangerous wildfires, hurricanes and floods looming as threats to large portions of the United States. Then,...
President Joe Biden promised to counter climate change on the campaign trail, but Democrats are complaining he is not meeting the moment now he is in office. After Biden's pledges were de-prioritized due to the pandemic economy and then Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) scuttling the latest iteration of the president's social welfare and climate spending bill amid record-breaking heat waves has thrust the issue back into the political spotlight.
President Biden announced new executive actions to address climate change during a visit to a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts on Wednesday, saying he would "use my executive powers to combat the climate crisis in the absence of congressional action." Watch his remarks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee aims to show in what could be its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly U.S. Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead “gleefully” watched on television at the White House. The prime-time hearing will dive into the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, allies and even his family. The panel is arguing that the defeated president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory have left the United States facing enduring questions about the resiliency of its democracy. “A profound moment of reckoning for America,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee. With live testimony from two former White House aides, and excerpts from the committee’s more than 1,000 interviews, the Thursday night session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that at times have captivated the nation and provided a record for history.
President Joe Biden called the inflation rate "unacceptably high" after it reached its highest rate in four decades in June. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the Biden administration's response to inflation.
It's another scorching summer day in the United States, but temperatures are getting back to normal in the United Kingdom. President Joe Biden announced executive actions aimed at climate change. And the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 is making itself known. 👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Wednesday, which means it's...
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. President JOE BIDEN is driving officials across his administration a little nuts with what they...
President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday to discuss his next steps on addressing climate change. Driving the news: Biden plans to visit Somerset, at the site of the now-shuttered Brayton Point power plant, which is being turned into the state's first offshore wind manufacturing facility, to outline his plans, according to the White House.
