West Springfield, MA

Monday’s rain causes sewer overflows into several local rivers

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A combined sewer overflow notice has been issued advising the public to stay away from several local rivers.

According to the notice, the rain from late Monday night and early Tuesday morning caused many combined sewer overflows that sent over 17 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the Connecticut, Chicopee, and Mill Rivers. The untreated wastewater consists of rainwater and untreated sewage and waste that pose health risks to humans and animals from bacteria and other pollutants.

Avoid contact with Connecticut River and Chicopee River due to sewer discharge

The overflows ended around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, but health officials recommend that people avoid contact with the water for at least 48 hours, including such activities as swimming, wading, fishing, kayaking and canoeing.

Image courtesy town of West Springfield, MA.

You can find more information on this advisory at the Springfield Alerts website .

