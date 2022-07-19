Today* in Corgis*** around Town

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
A cat who was found outside as a stray, decided to look after 10 kittens, some of which were not her own. A stray cat named Macy was found with her week-old babies. When they were brought to safety, another litter of kittens were rescued and needing help. The mother...
Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
A kitten was so eager for attention that she started hugging every cat and dog she came across. Annie, a 3-week-old dilute orange tabby, was brought into a vet clinic, needing supportive care and a lot of TLC. She was the sole survivor of her litter and showed incredible will to live.
This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted in mid-July.
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
The only thing I knew about Border Collies before we brought our dog Bandit home was that they are herding dogs. If anyone had reminded me what living with any puppy is like, and how much energy a Border Collie has, I probably would have said we were not the right family for him, but If I had done that, I would have missed out on a dog of a lifetime.
When Joe Rossi was in the sixth grade, he tried to get help for a chicken who’d been attacked by a raccoon and badly injured. But he couldn’t find a veterinarian who would agree to treat it. So with the help of his mom, he sewed up the...
Friends and folks, from the farmlands of Switzerland, I present you the Bernese Mountain Dog!. If you're looking for a watchdog that is a loyal companion, the Bernese Mountain Dog might be the breed for you. Bernese mountain dogs are alert, good-natured, and eager to please, making them great as family pets.
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Blue Heeler mixed with the Australian Shepherd sees a hybrid wonderfully suited for active households and ranches across the US. Recognized by the American Canine Hybrid Club, they are known to be energetic, lean, and incredibly intelligent dogs that dote on their humans.
