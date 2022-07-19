ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Book Signing with Mike Reilly “Voice of Ironman” on July 20

By Balian the Cat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bookstore Plus is pleased to have “the voice of Ironman,” Mike Reilly, join us for a book signing on Wednesday, July 20 from 4-6 pm. Book reservations are welcome but not required. Stop by and chat with...

WCAX

‘Champ’ movie starts filming in Port Henry’s Bulwagga Bay

PORT HENRY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain’s lake monster, Champ, has had many sightings over the decades, but now he’ll be seen on the silver screen. Richard Rossi is co-creator of “Lucy and the Lake Monster,” a new film being shot last week near Port Henry in Bulwagga Bay. Filming will last the next four weeks in various locations, turning a lakeside cabin into an enchanted house of folklore. “It’s going to be the home of ‘Poppa,’ my character, the grandfather, and Lucy, his granddaughter,” Rossi said.
PORT HENRY, NY
104.5 The Team

For Sale: Tour The Riggi’s Rustic Yet Sophisticated $31 Million Lake Placid Camp

The prominent Saratoga Springs couple's Lake Placid compound may be their most stunning piece of real estate and its sale could set a local record. Over the years Michele and Ronald Riggi have not only been well known for their philanthropic efforts, but also for some of the most beautiful pieces of real estate in the Spa City. But you have to go a little further north to see what could be their most stunning property: their Lake Placid compound just listed for $31 million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack skies missing Long Lake legend

The skies over Long Lake are quieter this week. So are the basketball courts, where a group of players met for pickup games for decades. In this tiny lakefront community, the game was almost a way of keeping time. It was a gentleman’s game, Mike Farrell recalled this week.
LONG LAKE, NY
sevendaysvt

Goodies Snack Bar in West Addison Changes Ownership

After 23 years in business, Cindy and Steve Goodman sold Goodies Snack Bar in West Addison to new owners last Thursday. Judy and Larry Marcelle of Bristol took over Goodies immediately and will retain the former owners' menu. For more than two decades, Vermonters and New Yorkers alike have flocked...
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Everything you need to know about the Clinton County Fair

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — The Clinton County Fair is almost here, and we want to make sure you have everything you need to prepare for a week's worth of fun, food and games. The 74th annual Clinton County Fair begins on Tuesday, July 26, and ends on Sunday, July 31.
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist lost and injured hikers, rafting guide who suffered heart attack near Blue Ledges Beach

On July 11 at 9:40 p.m., Forest Rangers Arnold and Quinn responded to help two hikers stranded on the East Mill Flow Trail. The 21- and 17-year-olds misjudged the distance from their campsite to Round Pond from Sharp Bridge Campground, and couldn’t find their way back in the dark. The pair from Mineville called 911, but the call dropped before they could share information.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Construction underway on housing in Franklin County, NY

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a new mixed-use development in Malone will have 40 affordable apartments and five commercial spaces. It’s being called Harrison Place and it will also have on-site support services for 20 households experiencing homelessness. Services will include mental health services, career and training support, financial planning, and treatment and recovery services.
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Bacteria closes several Vermont beaches as temperatures soar

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Beach-goers in Vermont’s largest city were disappointed to learn they couldn’t go for a swim Wednesday — even as temperatures soared into the 90s, leaving them wishing they could go for a dip to cool off. Several beaches, including Burlington’s largest and busiest...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New York officials urge state residents to get Real IDs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — It’s still 11 months away, but the deadline for New Yorkers to obtain a Real ID is sooner than you think. “This is going to come fast,” said Kip Cassavaw, a Clinton County clerk. “We’re in July right now, it will be surprising how quick we get to May of next year.”
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
nbcboston.com

Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
VERMONT STATE
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County STOP-DWI finds nine out of 10 businesses in compliance

MOIRA — Franklin County STOP-DWI recently assisted state troopers, out of the Troop B barracks in Malone, with an underage buyer detail on July 13. Out of the 10 businesses that were checked by the police detail, one sold alcohol to an underage buyer, according to a press release from Craig J. Collette, the county’s STOP-DWI coordinator.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Remains of Vermont soldier reported KIA during WWII recovered

WASHINGTON — The remains of a Vermont soldier who was killed in battle during WWII are finally set to return home after being lost for more than 70 years. Army Pvt. Alevin Hathaway, 20, of Hinesburg, was reported missing in action on Nov. 6, 1944, after his unit engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy. With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.
BURLINGTON, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Town closes out public hearing on solar project

MALONE — Meeting last Wednesday, the town board voted to close the public hearing on a proposed community solar farm on Bare Hill Road. The proposed project is located at 176 Bare Hill Road and involves the installation of ground-mounted photovoltaic panels. Responding to comments and concerns raised following...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh man arrested for terroristic threat

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man is facing terroristic charges after allegedly making threats Monday. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Chance Roe, 21, of Plattsburgh is accused of making the threats at the Clinton County Department of Social Services. Police say Roe is charged with making terroristic...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warrensburg man accused of burglarizing Stewart’s

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.
WARRENSBURG, NY

