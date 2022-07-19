Focusing on photography

Victoria Sherman, left, 17, of Russia, has her bouquet of cupcake flowers judged by Peg Pleiman, of Fort Loramie. Cake Decorating was one of the categories in Shelby County prefair judging on Wednesday, July 20. Sherman is a member of the Russia Fashionettes. Sherman is the daughter of Andy and Jessy Sherman.
SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their final summer concert this Friday on the court square, July 22 at 7 p.m. “Looking back at 15 years as conductor of the Sidney Civic Band, I can say that tonight’s concert features music selections that have been appreciated by our audiences throughout those years,” Director Phil Chilcote said. “Just as I have grown musically, so has the band. Talented, local musicians have graced our stage and given their best and we truly appreciate their skills.
My entire life, I have seen my mom fight for me and my sister. She fought for the best care, education, and opportunities for us. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. She spent countless of hours researching, talking with insurance companies, and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families, regardless of demographics. When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my mom was right there with me. She took the initiative and start researching to help me find her the best care. She always encouraged me to push onwards and not be afraid to ask the tough questions.
SIDNEY — Over a thousand participants will take to the Shelby County Fairgrounds this July to showcase their projects. 4-H Youth Educator Katie Hughes said that roughly 1,100 people registered to participate in the junior fair this year, which combines FFA, 4-H, Colverbud and Girl Scout participants. While this number is lower from the 2021 Junior Fair, Hughes highlighted that their Cloverbud program is growing, which means promising things for the 4-H program in the future.
COVINGTON — Hundreds took to the streets of Covington Saturday morning to show support for local resident Ben Wilson. “Thank you guys all so much for coming. It’s very humbling and it’s very much appreciated. I can’t say it enough — thank you to everyone,” Wilson said.
SIDNEY — Vera Event Rentals, LLC, located at 330 E. Court St. in Sidney — formerly the Alpha Community Center — will hold an official grand opening on Thursday, July 21. The ribbon cutting will take place at noon and the event space will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
————— The employees of the John Wagner’s Sons Brewing Co. and their families spent yesterday picniking in Kohler’s Grove east of Sidney. A review of present business and industrial conditions and an outlook for the immediate future were given members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their weekly luncheon meeting today, when they had W.E. Whipp, of the Monarch Machine Tool Company, as their speaker. Whipp noted that the local firm now has “five or six times as much business as we had in 1914.”
NEW BREMEN – The longest running festival in Auglaize County, the 101st New Bremen German Township Firemen’s Picnic, will be held Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, at the village’s Crown Pavilion. According to Jeff Utz, picnic chair, “While the highlight of every Firemen’s Picnic is...
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association will host a community blood drive Tuesday, July 26 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road. Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors are required to provide a photo ID...
DAYTON — An eight-day space celebration will take place from July 30 through Aug. 7 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The Space Celebration offers something for the whole family to enjoy and includes guest speakers, space-themed exhibits, a build-and-launch rocket activity and a 21+ After Dark event.
-11:47 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street. Michael Todd Hockaday, 57, of Shelby, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. Hockaday was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he hit...
SIDNEY — After three one-run games against Troy Post 43 Legends in the last month, Sidney Post 217 put away the championship game of the Region 4 tournament quickly on Tuesday at Custenborder Field to earn its third consecutive state berth. Sidney defeated Troy 9-3 to win Region 4...
SIDNEY — Resignations and the employment of new staff members were approved Monday night during the Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. The board also approved a contract for cybersecurity to protect the district’s students. The resignations of Shaun Dunlap, intervention specialist teacher, Brooke Stannard, elementary counselor...
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug abuse and possession, the misuse of a credit card, and rape, among other charges, on Thursday, July 14. Dekodda T. Goings, 29, of St. Paris, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a jar to store it in.
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will present two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop with CEUs, $70 for both workshops with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form is available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
