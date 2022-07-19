POLL: Tell us if you have received your Alexandria utility bill yet

VERNON PARISH, La. - In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, Vernon Parish Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet from July 22-23. “Our shelter is currently overcrowded and we’re hoping that by waiving the adoption fees more people will be interested in adopting. Many of our long-term residents have already been spayed/neutered, they are current on their vaccinations, wormed and microchipped. All they need now is a loving home,” MariAnne Sumney, Lead CAET.
Comments / 2