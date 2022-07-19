‘Strange smells’ at mobile home park lead California police to woman’s buried body

A suspected commercial burglar and armed felon was shot multiple times by Costa Mesa police during a burglary incident. The suspect, 35-year-old Hugo Standley Vargas of Corona, was fired upon after approaching officers while armed with a rifle. “Vargas is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive,” according to Costa Mesa Police. “Vargas was later taken into custody for multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, commercial burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.”

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO