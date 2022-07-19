ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Strange smells’ at mobile home park lead California police to woman’s buried body

By Don Sweeney
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors at a Huntington Beach mobile home park say they reported a foul odor to police, who found a woman’s body buried behind a home in California, reports say. “Just strange smells,” resident Irene Correa told KABC. “We...

