MULBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — Two children were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a train hit the pickup truck they were in, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called to the crash just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks at County Road 750W south of West Gas Line Road. That’s less than a mile southeast of the western Clinton County town of Mulberry.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO