Cleveland, TN

Insurance Incorporated Open House

By Austin C.
 1 day ago

Bob McIntire and Davis Morelock stopped by the studio to talk about their open house taking place from 11:00 – 1:00 Wednesday at Insurance Incorporated at 2551 Georgetown Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37311. Details:. You are invited to an Open House. at Insurance Incorporated....

Local News for Wednesday, July 20th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Tuesday Wholesale Supply Group was named as one of the Top 100 Wholesalers in the United States and around the world by PHCP Pros and The Wholesaler magazine!. Categories:. – Plumbing and...
Christmas In July – Foundation House Ministries

We were joined in the studio by Foundation House Ministries director Suzanne Burns to talk about their upcoming Christmas in July event. The event will take place at downtown on July 21-23, 2022. Learn more online at http://foundationhouseministries.org/. They will have horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, Christmas shopping items, giveaways...
Local News for Monday, July 18th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A public-private partnership has not only preserved a piece of the city of Cleveland’s economic history but also opened the door for more residential and economic development in the city’s downtown, part of a long-term redevelopment process.
Bradley County Commission Meeting 07-18-22

The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Commissioner Winters recognized the passing of Don Goff, who was a former principal of George R. Stuart Elementary School and several other schools. He had been having health issues for over a decade. His funeral will be on August 6th. A resolution was passed authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Southeast Tennessee Development District for professional services for project development and planning, grant writing, and grant administration services for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Water Resources ARP collective grant. It was also announced that the PIE Center Open House will take place on July 21st.
