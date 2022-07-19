Insurance Incorporated Open House

The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Commissioner Winters recognized the passing of Don Goff, who was a former principal of George R. Stuart Elementary School and several other schools. He had been having health issues for over a decade. His funeral will be on August 6th. A resolution was passed authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Southeast Tennessee Development District for professional services for project development and planning, grant writing, and grant administration services for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Water Resources ARP collective grant. It was also announced that the PIE Center Open House will take place on July 21st.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO