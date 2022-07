As first reported by Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, the New Jersey Devils made an offer to the Calgary Flames on July 7, day one of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, which involved Matthew Tkachuk. The trade was declined at the time by Brad Treliving who was in the belief he would re-sign both Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau to long-term deals. Since then, however, things have changed (from ‘Bruce Garrioch: INSIDER TRADING: The goalie carousel starts spinning with plenty of trade chatter’, Ottawa Sun, 07/07/22).

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO