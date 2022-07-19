Shirley Kinchen

Charlotte, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Charlotte was truly a wonderful wife, mother, and nana. She took great pride in caring for her family and was known for her amazing cooking skills. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and going on family vacations. She was most happy surrounded by all of her girls. Charlotte spent as much time as she could with her granddaughters and was most proud of becoming a Nana. She was an extremely strong woman who always put her family first. Charlotte truly was a one of a kind lady that will never be forgotten.

INDEPENDENCE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO