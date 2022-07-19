Shirley Kinchen

Dale W. Huffman, Jr., was born on September 15, 1950, in Pineville, LA and passed away on July 16, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 71. Dale was a native of Metairie, LA and resided in Folsom, LA for the past 36 years in the home he and his wife of 42 years built together and raised his children in.
Marie passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the age of 98. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Randolph Swinney; parents, George and Jenny Veneralla; three brothers, John, Charles, and George Veneralla. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. As a resident of Loranger for many years and a member of the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community, Wednesday Chapter, she also leaves behind many dear friends.
A resident of Covington, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was 89 years of age. Steve was born and raised in the Chicago, IL area and later moved to Louisiana. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of Korea and retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after several years of service. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther Combetta McNally; 2 daughters, JoAnn McNally Cook and husband Edward E. Cook, Sr. and Michelle McNally Goff and husband Dwayne Goff, Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Dwayne Goff, Jr., Diana Goff, and Abigail Goff; sister, Pat McNally Miller and husband Martin Miller. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nora McNally; several brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Mary went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La. She was born in New Orleans on July 11, 1942, and spent most of her life in Amite. Mary enjoyed spending time with her sister, traveling to Tennessee with her family, and playing bingo when she could. She loved being with her family making lasting memories, but her favorite pastime was aggravating her husband and vice versa, which kept them both busy most of the time. Mary lived a good life and is already deeply missed and will not be forgotten.
Peggy Adcox Miller, 70, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. She is survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Price Mitchell and husband Chip of Vienna, VA; great grandchildren, Peyton and Bryce Mitchell; grandson, Dante Price; granddaughter, Madison Price and many dear family and friends.
Virgil, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was a native of Springfield, LA. Born to Dawson Berlin Kinchen and Traffina Jenkins on April 12, 1932. Virgil is survived by her daughters, Anita Boihem and Deloy Ardis, and son Emery Bahm. Virgil is preceded...
Lucille Brown Freeman of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George Glen Freeman; one son, William H. Freeman; parents, Clyde Hamilton Brown and Ethel Story Brown; two brothers, Clyde E. Brown and Ronald D. Brown.
Bobbie Jean McGee, age 79, and a longtime resident of Washington Parish, was born February 18, 1943, to the late Dock and Veda Magee. Bobbie passed away July 9, 2022. Bobbie worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home of Franklinton over 15 years as a housekeeper. Bobbie leaves behind one daughter,...
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday morning July 18, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She worked in the long-term patient care industry for many years, as she had a kind heart and was always willing to help others in need. Delane was a true animal lover that kept many beloved pets through the years. She loved taking care of the beautiful flowers and plants at her home. Delane adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.
And a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana died Friday July 15, 2022 following an automobile accident. He was a native of New Orleans, grew up in South Carolina and spent most of his life there before returning to Louisiana in 2016. Shane worked in construction maintenance for a time before joining the crew of Maintenance Dredging a year ago. He was very proud of his “dream job” and loved his MDI co-workers and friends. Shane enjoyed being in the outdoors and spending time at the creeks and rivers near his home. He had a special place in his heart for his pet dogs Wally and Bella and his cat Frogger. Shane adored his young grandsons and loved spending time with his family.
Ida Brumfield Cyprian was born on September 2, 1936 to the late Monroe and Beulah Garret Brumfield in Folsom, Louisiana. She was one of 15 children. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cyprian, Sr., and the loving mother of 7 children, 3 whom preceded her in death.
Charlotte, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Charlotte was truly a wonderful wife, mother, and nana. She took great pride in caring for her family and was known for her amazing cooking skills. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and going on family vacations. She was most happy surrounded by all of her girls. Charlotte spent as much time as she could with her granddaughters and was most proud of becoming a Nana. She was an extremely strong woman who always put her family first. Charlotte truly was a one of a kind lady that will never be forgotten.
The race is on to the Nov. 8 primary election as those vying for public office begin to file their official notice of candidacy this week. Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Gary Stanga welcomed more than two dozen local candidates to his office inside the Amite Courthouse for qualifying on Wednesday. Stanga said the first day of qualifying included eight of the nine incumbents for Tangipahoa Parish School Board, as well as candidates for Hammond and Kentwood municipal offices.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting two ponies over the weekend. On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana," a horse rescue east of Amite. "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana" is a non-profit organization who serves to promote, as well as protect, the welfare of horses in Louisiana. These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.
Longtime Livingston Parish Educator and Albany resident Steve Link has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish School Board District 9. “For thirty years, I have been in the classroom as a teacher or administrator, and I know firsthand how we can help our students succeed,” said Link. “I am ready to work for the students and families in Albany and the eastside of Livingston Parish to improve our educational capabilities. I am committed and invested in the Albany Community.”
Sheriff Jason Ard confirms deputies & detectives with the LPSO are working a scene in the 4H Club Road area of Livingston Parish late on Wednesday night. There were reports of multiple shots fired called into dispatch. We do know there are reports of one or more victims being treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Baton Rouge. Detectives are trying to determine if those patients are related to the scene in Livingston Parish. We are working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish. It is still early in our investigation.
On Tuesday, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board approved the supplemental insurance policy for students. The program applies primarily to student athletes in grades 7-12; however, any parent can request to purchase the plan which kicks in as an extra policy in the event of an accident involving a child on campus.
LORANGER—The Tangipahoa Parish School System is welcoming two new principals to their fold. Today, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced the selection of Amanda Gomez Montalbano as the new principal at Loranger Middle School and Dr. Lisa Gros as the new principal for Hammond Eastside IB Upper. Stilley...
LPSO deputies were dispatched to Day Street in Walker overnight in reference to a hit and run. Around 3 a.m., a driver approached the intersection of Polly Drive and Duff Road. The driver then ran the stop sign and crossed Duff Road into a yard hitting the residence and causing damage.
Incumbent Rose Quave Dominguez, a lifelong resident of the Bedico/Ponchatoula area, announced her candidacy for the Tangipahoa Parish School Board District I seat on Wednesday. In a statement sent to media, Dominguez outlined her platform as follows:. There are many issues facing our education system every day. Improvement and progress...
