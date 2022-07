JACKSON, Wyo. — Designed by award-winning architect Walter Hood, the Sculpture Trail at the National Museum of Wildlife Art was unveiled in 2012. Now a decade into its development, the trail is continually evolving. When initially bidding for the project, Hood had a clear vision for the direction of the trail, a vision that won him the commission. In speaking about the project’s conception, Hood said, “Everywhere you go in Jackson the landscape is huge. When you’re in a place—even one like this—for so long, it becomes ordinary. I work to make things visible.” Hood will hold a free public tour of the Sculpture Trail at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Attendees are encouraged to meet at the Museum entrance.

