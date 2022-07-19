ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police seek publics help identifying man who yelled homophobic slur at woman

By Eleanor Dash
 1 day ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police is seeking help identifying a man who yelled a homophobic slur at a woman and committed...

Comments / 13

Tim Pope
1d ago

it's not a crime to yell anything. All speech is free speech unless it's "fire" in a crowded theater. Unless there was a physical Assault this is a nothing burger.

4
life is good ✌️
1d ago

Oh my gosh.Get over yourself, grow a thick skin. There are more important issues happening than someone calling you a name. Jesus. 1st Ammendment. Sticks and stones will break my bones,names will never hurt me!!

4
 

