Police seek publics help identifying man who yelled homophobic slur at woman

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women have been arrested for allegedly attacking a third woman with a knife and physically assaulting her. Shortly after noon Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted inside a Julio Drive home. Several officers immediately arrived on scene, where she provided a description of the suspects and the car they fled in. Officers on scene determined that the two female suspects forced entry into the third woman’s home, attacked her with a knife and physically assaulted her. She was transported to UMass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO