Police seek publics help identifying man who yelled homophobic slur at woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police is seeking help identifying a man who yelled a homophobic slur at a woman and committed...whdh.com
it's not a crime to yell anything. All speech is free speech unless it's "fire" in a crowded theater. Unless there was a physical Assault this is a nothing burger.
Oh my gosh.Get over yourself, grow a thick skin. There are more important issues happening than someone calling you a name. Jesus. 1st Ammendment. Sticks and stones will break my bones,names will never hurt me!!
