Jiggle Physics 134: Downfall of the Mall
GameStop is in the NFT market. But thankfully we have worthwhile gaming news to discuss as well. Bayonetta 3 is on the way for an October release, and Kirby's Dream Buffett will stuff your Switch this summer.
We also review Stray for PS5, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Bayonetta 3 gets October 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch
Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch this summer
Nintendo recap: Bayonetta 3 finally gets release date, new Kirby game announced, and more
Stray for PS5 review: The game that'll make you want a cat
Endling - Extinction is Forever for PC review: A somber tale of survival
