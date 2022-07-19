ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jiggle Physics 134: Downfall of the Mall

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
Android Central
 1 day ago

GameStop is in the NFT market. But thankfully we have worthwhile gaming news to discuss as well. Bayonetta 3 is on the way for an October release, and Kirby's Dream Buffett will stuff your Switch this summer.

We also review Stray for PS5, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

SUBSCRIBE:

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

LINKS:

Bayonetta 3 gets October 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch

Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch this summer

Nintendo recap: Bayonetta 3 finally gets release date, new Kirby game announced, and more

Stray for PS5 review: The game that'll make you want a cat

Endling - Extinction is Forever for PC review: A somber tale of survival

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Plus trial means you can play ‘Stray’ for free

Sony is currently offering new sign-ups a seven-day free trial of either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium – here’s what it all means for you. Of the three new tiers that offer classic games and a library of PS4 and PS5 titles, Extra and Premium are offering a free seven-day trial. Usually Extra is £10.99 a month, with Premium coming in at £13.49 (via Eurogamer).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#The Mall#Video Game#Nft#Stray#Endling Extinction#Nintendo Switch Kirby#All Future Plc
CNET

The 14 Best PS5 Games You Can Play Right Now

The PlayStation 5 is about 18 months old, so what does Sony's most powerful console have to show for its time in the sun? Though the PS5 launched with a decent-but-modest set of titles, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, its library has slowly but surely been buttressed by more original, cutting-edge games. Some, like Deathloop, are exclusive to the console, while the PS5 shares some of its greatest hits with the PS4 and Xbox X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free-to-Play PlayStation Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised with a new free-to-play trial, and this time it's a game from PlayStation. In the modern day, there are three ways to play PlayStation games: own a PS4, own a PS5, or own a PC and play the games well after release when they get ported. There is an exception to this rule though. If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED there's one PlayStation series you can enjoy without needing to leave the Switch ecosystem, and that's MLB The Show, which has gone multi-platform out of pressure from the MLB.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

How to cancel PlayStation Plus

Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has evolved over the years, initially beginning as a way to get new games each month, then giving access to online multiplayer. Now, the service has built upon both of those features, functioning like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and offering a lengthy catalog of games for a monthly fee. It still gives you new games each month and enables online play just as before, but now, the PS Now pillar has been folded into PS Plus to make things more streamlined. But what if you no longer want to be a member?
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Monster Hunter Rise mods: how to install the best addons

Monster Hunter Rise mods can be absolute game changers if you take the time to properly install them. Whether you want to see a monster's health bar, weakness icon indicators, or enhanced drop rates, modding can be a great way to tweak your Monster Hunter Rise experience to your exact specifications.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Discord voice chats are finally coming to Xbox consoles, but it's complicated

Discord voice chats are coming to Xbox. Starting today, those enrolled in Microsoft's Xbox Insider beta program can test the functionality before a wider rollout later this year. The feature allows Discord users on Xbox, PC and mobile to join the same voice channel, thereby making it easier to communicate when playing cross-platform games like . That said, the integration isn’t as seamless as simply downloading Discord on your Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best earbuds with microphone under $20 in 2022

It's not easy to find a pair of earbuds that sound good and have a microphone at a reasonable price, especially as the world transitions to Bluetooth for everything. However, there are still some great earbuds that won't break the bank and sound just as great. So here are our top choices!
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Will Shutter Its Wii U and 3DS eShops in Early 2023

Nintendo will shut down its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops next year, making it impossible for gamers to purchase new content on the consoles after March 27, 2023. The company has been eyeing a future date to phase out the Wii U and 3DS eShops for some time and has now published an official notice.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy