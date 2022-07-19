Man Kills Himself On Fairfax Parkway: Police

Fairfax County Parkway and Waterline Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps

An unidentified man died after he shot himself on a roadway in Fairfax County on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

The man attempted suicide sometime before 7:20 a.m. at Fairfax County Parkway and Waterline Drive in Burke, the Fairfax County Police said.

The parkway was closed down between Old Keene Mill and Lee Chapel, and the man was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The southbound lanes were opened back up, but one northbound lane of the parkway is still closed, police said. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

