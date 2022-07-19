ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eversource offers tips to save money during the heat wave

By Kaitlyn Keegan Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31t3K8_0gkwXfA500
Consider a few of these tips to lower your electric bill during a heat wave. (CentralITAlliance / iStock via Getty Images)

The state has entered its first heat wave of 2022 and with it, the air conditioners and fans go on.

As residents try to stay cool, their electric bills skyrocket. According to Eversource, Connecticut customers use 35% more electricity during the summer months.

[ Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol activated, Hartford opens cooling centers ]

There are some things residents can do to help lower their bills.

  • One of the things is to keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature that is still comfortable. According to Eversource, for every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity. A programmable or smart thermostat can help keep energy usage low and consistent even when you’re out of the house.
  • Eversource also suggests residents make sure air vents are not covered by furniture, curtains or rugs. For people with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to increase the reach of cooled air. Eversource also suggests you check your air conditioner filters and keep coils clean. Dirty filters block the air flow, reducing efficiency.
  • Another thing that can help keep your house cool is to keep blinds closed. This stops heat from entering your home through the windows. According to Eversource, using curtains, shades and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.
  • One of the things that can help electric costs year round is by switching to LED lights. The bulbs run cooler and can last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.
  • If you have ceiling fans in your home, set them to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed. This will have a cooling, wind chill effect. However, since ceiling fans only cool people and not the actual room, remember to turn off the fan when leaving the room.
  • Don’t heat up your home by using the oven. Eversource suggests cooking dinner outside on a grill as much as possible. Cooking inside heats up the kitchen and makes your cooling system work harder.
  • And lastly, another tip to save year round on your electric bills is to look for efficiency ratings when purchasing new appliances. Choose the right size as well when buying a new air conditioner. An oversized or undersized unit is less effective and uses more energy.

Eversource customers can also go to Eversource.com and look into the Cooling Calculator, an in-home energy assessment and the Kill A Watt electricity usage meter to better understand where your usage is coming from and what changes to make.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4.00 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Banks may be putting hold fee on your card when paying for gas

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices continue to be a problem for many households and depending on where you pay for your gas could determine how much money is really leaving your wallet. Gas prices are still high and if you are paying with a debit or credit card, banks...
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Business
Hartford, CT
Industry
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Conditioners#Cool Air#Air Flow
ctnewsjunkie.com

State Settles With Eversource Over Non-Existent ‘Paving Moratorium’

The state of Connecticut settled a $1.8 million lawsuit with Eversource Tuesday over the alleged false and deceptive high-pressure tactics the utility used to entice consumers to convert to natural gas. “Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas,” Attorney General William Tong said. “These high-pressure tactics...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Applications for CT’s Child Tax Rebate close July 31. What you need to know and how to apply.

The deadline is drawing near for Connecticut families looking to take part in the state’s one-time Child Tax Rebate program. Applications for the program close July 31 and are available online through the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. Qualifying families can receive up to $750 on taxes paid in 2021 and filed in 2022. That’s $250-per-child, up to three children in a household.
Inhabitat.com

The Northeast US is expected to become the new hydrogen hub

Since Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure law last year, areas around the country have started strategizing how to become one of the four or more regional hubs that can get part of the Department of Energy’s promised $8 billion for developing clean hydrogen. New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey want to form a ginormous, sprawling northeast hub.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
i95 ROCK

Tik Tokers Agree That Silver Sands is the Best Beach in Connecticut

Every year there is some online debate as to whether there are any good beaches in CT. We just don't have a great beach rep in the Nutmeg State. I personally love Ocean Beach Park in New London but outside of that, I'm not a fan of CT beaches. They are either rocky, boring or extremely exclusionary. So, when I searched CT beaches on TikTok, I was not expecting much. My gut was right, the results were underwhelming.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Some Conn. Filers Struggling With New Unemployment System

The state’s new unemployment benefits and tax system, ReEmployCT, launched two weeks ago. Since its launch, the Connecticut Department of Labor reports that more than 21,000 claimants have filed for benefits and the department has paid out more than $10 million in unemployment benefits. Not everyone is having success...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

How much rain fell in Connecticut from Monday's storm?

Thunderstorms brought some much needed rain to parts of Connecticut on Monday, days after Gov. Ned Lamont approved a stage 2 drought declaration for all eight of the state's counties. The heavy rain caused flooding and road closures in parts of Connecticut, including in Stamford and Greenwich. The storm also...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Swimming banned at these CT locations Tuesday due to water quality

UPDATE: Some Connecticut swimming areas remain closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels in the water. Beaches in Fairfield and Westport and swimming areas at two Connecticut state parks have closed Tuesday due to water quality conditions, officials said. Fairfield’s coastal beaches, along with swimming areas at Lake Mohegan, are...
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Here’s Where Cannabis Cultivators May Set Up in Connecticut

If you're worried that a large-scale cannabis cultivator grow house will suddenly appear overnight next to your condo complex, don't. That is, unless your neighborhood has been identified as a "Disproportionately Impacted Area" which was approved by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. But, if you live within one of the blue-shaded areas on the map you see above, it may start to smell a bit skunky soon.
GreenwichTime

Connecticut farmers fear what’s ahead as state’s drought worsens: ‘Everything is crying for water’

Connecticut farmers have been sweating out the past few drought weeks, concerned that a lack of rain and high temperatures could eat into this year’s profits. Over the last 30 days, the state has experienced lower than normal rainfall, with amounts totaling an estimated one inch. Normally, according to state officials, Connecticut would have seen 4 inches of rain over the same 30-day time period.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Big Y Storm Center Activated!

Active weather at times today! This helpful blog will keep you updated with current weather conditions, safety & travel info and more! The Big y Storm Center is powered by WTNH Channel 8. GETTY. Active weather at times today! Pay attention to any severe watches & warnings possible later today....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy