ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tory MPs select final 3 candidates to succeed Boris Johnson amid rumours of 'dark op' vote lending

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cz0aD_0gkwXRkn00
The final three: Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Getty Images)
  • The race to succeed Boris Johnson remains wide open as MPs steadily eliminate candidates.
  • Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt remain, but none has a confirmed place in the last two.
  • MPs questioned a surge in support for Truss, reviving claims that the contest is being manipulated.

The race to succeed Boris Johnson remained wide open ahead of the final vote among Conservative MPs after Kemi Badenoch was eliminated on Tuesday afternoon.

The UK's next prime minister will either be a woman – the third to reach such heights – or the first non-white man.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, saw his share of backbench support nudge up by three to 118.

This left him two votes away from the 120 required to guarantee a place in the final stage, when Conservative Party members rather than MPs pick the overall winner.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary who has staked a claim to the right of the party, saw her vote jump by 15 to 86. She lagged in third place behind Penny Mordaunt, a trade minister, who secured 92 votes.

Badenoch was eliminated after she came fourth with 59 backers.

The surge behind Truss, which came after centrist candidate Tom Tugendhat was knocked out yesterday, has led some to speculate that vote lending has been taking place.

One former Tugendhat supporter told Insider: "It's the Liz vote that surprises".

This MP and others were granted anonymity to discuss the confidential voting process.

He said: "I don't think the net changes were based on our vote... I don't think Liz got 15 from us. It almost looks like Liz has peeled some off Rishi, would have been a great dark op."

"Many of us think it wouldn't be right to give the membership two members of Boris's cabinet [Truss and Sunak] given everything that's happened."

Another Tugendhat backer said: "It does feel more fluid than anyone can easily explain... something going on."

MPs whose candidates were still in the race told Insider that such claims were untrue.

And at least one of Tugendhat's supporters, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, publicly backed Truss after the vote.

—Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) July 19, 2022

Trevelyan has been highly critical of Mordaunt during the race, which has become so fractious that frontrunners Sunak and Truss pulled out of a final televised debate was due to take place on Sky News Tuesday evening.

Andrea Leadsom, who is campaign manager for Mordaunt, told Sky News that her candidate was "fighting a positive, clean campaign" that would "reunite the party".

One of Sunak's supporters played down the significance of his marginal increase.

He was "going in the right direction", the senior backbencher said, adding that he was cautiously optimistic about Sunak's chances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andrea Leadsom
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Boris Johnson
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Conservative Party#Uk
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: There’s no doubt who lost the first Tory leadership debate – Boris Johnson must be fuming

Well, no doubt who lost that one, is there? The Apprentice episode from hell couldn’t finish soon enough for her. Good team leader? Not poor old Liz Truss on Team Blue Horizon. Or Liz “trussed up and handed her sorry ass on a plate by Rishi Sunak”, as things turned out. So wooden she should have been sponsored by Cuprinol, the foreign secretary never actually evinced a groan from the audience (although they may well have been dying inside, the same as she was), but she certainly didn’t get them pumped up either. An indifferent public speaker at the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
Indy100

Boris Johnson's 'leavers photo' features a very unhappy looking Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson and his cabinet ministers posed for a photo today after the PM resigned from office. In what has been deemed a "leavers photo" by political commentators, the members of the cabinet grinned in the garden of 10 Downing Street, amid the backdrop of a tense leadership contest to replace the disgraced PM, and ahead of the summer recess in which politicians go on their holidays.
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy