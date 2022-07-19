ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sylvester Stallone tore into 'Rocky' franchise producers over rights: 'The worst unhuman beings I've ever met in the movie industry'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YPa2_0gkwXQs400
Stallone as Rocky Balboa in "Creed." MGM
  • Sylvester Stallone voiced frustration over not having an ownership stake in the "Rocky" franchise.
  • In deleted Instagram posts over the weekend, he called out franchise producers Irwin and David Winkler.
  • He called them "untalented" and "the worst unhuman beings I've ever met in the movie industry."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Feud With Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Had a Violent Beginning

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were two of the biggest action stars of the 1980s, so it makes sense that they would be rivals at the height of their fame. That rivalry all started when they met at the 1977 Golden Globes, long before Schwarzenegger would become a household name. The feud has died down, as the two became friends and made a handful of movies together.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Film Star#The Rocky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino, 82, & Sylvester Stallone, 75, Have A Casual Pizza Lunch In Beverly Hills: Photos

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone are the friendship goals we never knew we needed! The two legendary Hollywood heavyweights were spotted having a fun lunch date out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2. Al, 82, who took home the Best Actor Oscar for 1992’s Scent of a Woman, and Sly, 75, who was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay for 1976’s Rocky, both looked dapper in black wardrobes as they were deep in conversation while sharing a pizza al fresco.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy