Video Games

How Long Is ‘Stray’? Cat Adventure Chapters, Trophies, and Hours It Takes to Beat

By Elise Nelson
 1 day ago

One of the most highly-anticipated video games of the summer , Stray , has finally arrived on PlayStation and PC. Many fans are eager to dive into this unique adventure, which puts players in the role of a stray cat living in a futuristic, cyberpunk city. Stray already looks like a binge-worthy hit, but how long will that binge last? Here’s a guide to Stray game’s chapters, trophies, and how long it takes to beat.

‘Stray’ | Annapurna Interactive

‘Stray’ game takes players on a cyberpunk journey as a stray cat

BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive’s Stray puts a twist on the classic adventure game formula by making its protagonist a cat . The four-legged feline gets separated from its family, and he must travel through a futuristic city and solve a mystery in order to find them. Along the way, the cat makes friends — and enemies — with robots, drones, and other creatures.

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world,” Stray’s website reads .

How many chapters are in ‘Stray’?

Stray is a short and sweet indie adventure game split into several different chapters. There are 12 in total, each exploring a different area of the city. Each chapter takes about half an hour to 50 minutes to get through, depending on how thorough players are in checking out what the areas have to offer. Here’s the full list of chapters and their names:

  1. “Inside the Wall”
  2. “Dead City”
  3. “The Flat”
  4. “The Slums”
  5. “Rooftops”
  6. “The Slums – Part 2”
  7. “Dead End”
  8. “The Sewers”
  9. “Antvillage”
  10. “Midtown”
  11. “Jail”
  12. “Control Room”

In addition to the main story objectives, each chapter has some collectibles and achievements to find. This brings us to …

What trophies are there to collect in ‘Stray’?

There’s a saying about curiosity killing a cat, but that won’t happen in Stray . Instead, the game rewards players for their curiosity by providing trophies to those who discover the hidden gems in Stray . While many of these can be earned just by playing through the story, others will require some extra searching to unlock. Just think: What would a cat do?

Here’s a list of all 25 trophies in Stray and their descriptions, per RadioTimes.com :

A Little Chatty (Silver) – Meow 100 times

Al-Cat-Raz (Silver) – Go to jail

All Done (Platinum) – Unlock all trophies

Badges (Gold) – Collect all badges

Boom Chat Kalaka (Bronze) – Dunk the basketball

Can’t Cat-ch Me (Gold) – Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught

Cat Got Your Tongue? (Bronze) – Have B-12 translate a robot

Cat-a-Pult (Silver) – Jump 500 times

Cat-a-strophe (Bronze) – Try to play mahjong with the robots

Cat’s best friend (Silver) – Nuzzle up against 5 robots

Catwalk (Gold) – Reach Midtown

Curiosity Killed the Cat (Bronze) – Wear the paper bag

Eye Opener (Gold) – Complete the game and open the city

I am Speed (Gold) – Complete the game in less than 2 hours

I Remember! (Gold) – Gather all B-12 memories

Meowlody (Silver) Bring all the music sheets to Morusque

Missed Jump (Bronze) – Fall inside the city

No More Lives (Bronze) – Die 9 times

Not Alone (Silver) – Meet B-12

Pacifist (Gold) – Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks

Productive Day (Silver) – Sleep for more than one hour

Scratch (Bronze) – Scratch the vinyl in the club

Sneakitty (Silver) – Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels

Télé à chat (Bronze) – Browse through all of the TV channels

Territory (Silver) – Scratch in every chapter”

There’s also a Platinum trophy for collecting all the other trophies.

How long does it take to beat ‘Stray’?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r9hvgj-LOQs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

So, how long does it take to beat Stray overall? Again, it all comes down to how thorough players are. According to Annapurna Interactive , the game takes about eight hours, but some critics reported that they completed it in about five or six. Collecting all the trophies and badges will add more gameplay time. However, Stray’s main story can also be finished in under two hours, as indicated by the “I Am Gold” trophy.

Stray is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

