ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Marine accused of desertion believed to be in Lee County

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CY5k_0gkwWJP400

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Armed Forced are searching for a Marine accused to desertion, who might be hiding out in Lee County.

Machine Gunner Andrew T. Hall left his post with the 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton in mid-February.

According to the Marine Corps, Hall claimed he would surrender himself several time, but has yet to do so. Now Investigations believe he could potentially be hiding out in Lee County and may have family assisting him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APBQL_0gkwWJP400

Due to local connections, he is believed to be possibly hiding out in Lehigh Acres.

If you have seen Andrew Hall, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip through ww.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Runaway juvenile jumps in canal to escape Charlotte County deputies

A juvenile on probation was taken into custody Wednesday morning after jumping into a canal and swimming away from deputies in Port Charlotte. According to a watch commander with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the search began when the unidentified boy was out after his curfew. When deputies located him, he jumped into a canal near Yancy Street and Midway Boulevard to get away.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desertion#Marines#Crime Stoppers#The Armed Forced#The Marine Corps
FOX 4 WFTX

Pepper spray used to get convicted felon to comply with arrest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies arrested Marcos Delacruz on Monday after the convicted felon fired three shots from his vehicle on Palm Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Delacruz was “so unruly” that deputies had to use pepper spray in order to detain him. This resulted in Delacruz being entered into Lee County’s system as a “disorderly inmate.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Additional suspect arrested in connection to arcade robberies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s office announced on Monday that they arrested James Brown in connection to the recent string of arcade robberies. The sheriff’s office also confirmed that Jwyanza Quadaar Chito, another man suspected to be involved with the robberies, has been connected to a robbery of Vegas Knights in North Fort Myers that happened back in May.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

17-year-old arrested for DUI in stolen car

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old and gave him more than a dozen charges after he led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car while he was under the influence of drugs. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a white Hyundai SUV...
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Fugitive Dodging Deputies In Charlotte County

Have you seen Peter Poulin (DOB 8/24/79)? He is on the run from a felony warrant for failure to stop as ordered by law enforcement. He was seen as recently as yesterday afternoon in Port Charlotte, and he absolutely knows that he has a warrant for his arrest and is trying to avoid police at all costs. He is a repeat offender with more than a dozen arrests under his belt already. He’s also wanted in connection with a slew of other crimes, to include three counts of grand theft auto, resisting, vehicle burglary, several counts of grand theft and one count of felony battery.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man killed in crash on Joel Boulevard

A deadly crash closed Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres for hours Tuesday night while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Lehigh Acres man died in the crash. Troopers say the 26-year-old was riding his motorcycle south on Joel Boulevard around...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Fort Myers women accused of over $3K retail theft at Miromar Outlets

Two Fort Myers women were arrested by deputies Saturday, accused of retail theft worth over $3,000 at Estero’s Miromar Outlets. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexus Brunson, 25, and Kwatreese Burgess, 28, were seen stealing merchandise from the Nike store at Miromar Outlets and leaving without payment.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Elevated fecal bacteria recorded in several Lee County waterways

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Last week, Fox 4 told you about high fecal bacteria found at Bonita Beach which led to the Florida Department of Health to advise against swimming in the water. The Calusa Waterkeepers, a local conservation group, released sampling data from July 16 showing three other...
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy