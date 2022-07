Orlando, Fla. - Police and sheriff's departments across the country and in Florida are warning drivers about an increase in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. According to those agencies, some have said older models of those vehicles are easier for people to steal because they do not have an engine immobilizer, an electronic security feature that – as its name suggests – prevents the engine from starting, and that people have posted videos on social media with instructions on how to steal a vehicle.

