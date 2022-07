NEW YORK (WWTI) — Sweet Loren’s of New York is voluntarily recalling a lot of their Sugar Cookie Dough product. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued because the product may contain traces of gluten even though it was labeled as gluten-free. The recall was made out of concern for people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten and are at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the product.

