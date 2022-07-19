ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Church group tries saving man from lake after fall from inner tube, California cops say

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

A man vanished underwater while reaching for his float at a California lake, deputies said.

The man was visiting Lake Shasta with his church group Saturday, July 16, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. The visit was part of a church group outing.

“Witnesses say the victim was sitting in the shade when he got up, grabbed a plastic pool-type flotation tube and entered the water,” deputies said in a news release. “He was not wearing a personal flotation device.”

The man started paddling to other group members when he fell into the water. He reached for the tube but couldn’t hold onto it.

He vanished underwater and didn’t resurface, deputies said.

“The victim was under water for approximately 5-7 minutes before members of the group were able to locate him and bring him back to the shoreline,” deputies said.

Officials and passersby rushed to help the man. People at the lake began administering CPR until deputies arrived.

Deputies also used a defibrillator to try to save the man. He was pronounced dead by medical professionals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials did not disclose the man’s name.

“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that when using area waterways, it is always advised to wear an approved personal flotation device,” deputies said.

Kayaker vanishes underwater as rafters rush to throw a life jacket, Oregon cops say

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

Mom, daughter killed as flash flood washes away their camper, Colorado officials say

OG 4 REAL
1d ago

Let me see if I can wrap my head around this. He grabs a tube, peddles out to what can only be considered deeper water. He slips off and attempts to grab the tube but can't because he's sinking under the water. What I'm having a tough time at is when does it cross one's mind that if you're going to venture out to deeper waters, it may just be a good idea that you actually know how to swim and not depend on some floatation device!

