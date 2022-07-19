Church group tries saving man from lake after fall from inner tube, California cops say

A man vanished underwater while reaching for his float at a California lake, deputies said.

The man was visiting Lake Shasta with his church group Saturday, July 16, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. The visit was part of a church group outing.

“Witnesses say the victim was sitting in the shade when he got up, grabbed a plastic pool-type flotation tube and entered the water,” deputies said in a news release. “He was not wearing a personal flotation device.”

The man started paddling to other group members when he fell into the water. He reached for the tube but couldn’t hold onto it.

He vanished underwater and didn’t resurface, deputies said.

“The victim was under water for approximately 5-7 minutes before members of the group were able to locate him and bring him back to the shoreline,” deputies said.

Officials and passersby rushed to help the man. People at the lake began administering CPR until deputies arrived.

Deputies also used a defibrillator to try to save the man. He was pronounced dead by medical professionals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials did not disclose the man’s name.

“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that when using area waterways, it is always advised to wear an approved personal flotation device,” deputies said.

