Bed racing is a Beaufort Water Festival tradition. Don’t sleep on story of how it began

Everyone had good ideas for Skeet Von Harten nearly 40 years ago.

He’d been thrust into the spotlight as Beaufort Water Festival commodore in 1983, a bit early and not with the same experience the previous commodores had, but those around him were happy to imprint their ideas on a novice Von Harten.

But none were quite like then-City Manager Don Fisher’s. He was a retired Marine who’d been in World War II, flying in what became famously known as the Black Sheep Squadron under “Pappy” Boyington .

This kind of guy, a fellow Marine, was one Von Harten had complete respect for. Fisher told the commodore about the bed race he’d seen in Hawaii years earlier.

“A bed race?” Von Harten questioned. “That doesn’t make sense.”

Fisher would tell Von Harten that he knew it wasn’t logical, but he had to try.

“Well, what kind of bed?” the commodore acquiesced.

“Any old bed,” Fisher responded.

“How’re you gonna race a damn bed?” Von Harten posed the No. 1 question.

The Lowcountry Seabees team pulls a bed through a wall of water being thrown on them during a Bed Race in a past Beaufort Water Festival on Bay Street in downtown Beaufort. Beaufort Gazette file photo

He would, just like those who did it 17 years before him in Knaresborough , a North Yorkshire town in the United Kingdom. First, in 1966, only Navy, Army and American Marines were allowed to compete in a trying 2.4 mile course for charity, pushing beds, with a person in it, through the streets .

Later, the Knaresborough race opened up to whomever. And then, wherever.

Bed racing has made its way to the United States , Germany, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. In 1983, Von Harten started Beaufort Water Festival’s annual bed race.

The race was, well, clunky. Some brought actual beds with tiny affixed wheels that went whipping down Bay Street. And then there were the corpsman from the Naval Hospital who had a gurney in tow.

They were onto something.

Decades evolved

Over seven decades separate Von Harten and Walterboro’s Karley Rouse. He’s hung up his commodore cap, but her Water Festival legacy is still in the making.

Over the tones of a clamoring office, ensuring the festival is running smoothly, Rouse said this is her third year working Beaufort’s 10-day event. For two of them, the now-rising college freshman had been part of the Pirettes – goodwill ambassadors for the festival.

It’s a renowned duty that has high school freshmen and sophomore women participating in regional parades and activities happening throughout the year. Notably, for some, that includes the bed races.

“You have to come out and watch it, it’s so funny,” Rouse said. “And, it is a mess!”

The Bed Race in 2017. Delayna Earley/dearley@islandpacket.com

As it goes, time has evolved tradition.

Retired gurneys are the only beds used. There’s no more throwing balloons and plastic gloves filled with water for fear of hitting people’s heads. Dressing in costume has stuck — some donning baby bonnets or hospital patient gowns. Now, the gurneys are decked out to a team’s desire.

Rouse’s favorite? The gurney rider wearing a pirate bobble head that had the participant swaying with its weight.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking,” she remembered.

Even without water balloons, the race is still undeniably messy. Rouse said onlookers spray water guns at teams as they make their way from the corner of Harrington and Bay streets to a few blocks down where they’re met, usually, with tossed flour and sprayed Silly String flitting through the air.

Each year, the commodore sits in one bed with all the Pirettes pushing it. Really, Rouse remembers it as a rush, flying down the street, the gurney’s wheels losing a bit of control and then getting hit with water, flour and sugar, sticking to her arms and legs.

She has one easy tip for participants before winners’ plaques are bequeathed: Wash off at the boat landing.

The Bed Race in 2017. Delayna Earley/dearley@islandpacket.com

Want to race or watch?

Where: Corner of Bay and Harrington streets, Beaufort, SC, 29902

When: Friday, July 22. With a 4:30 p.m. check-in and 5 p.m. start time

Cost: $25 per team

Rules: Beds/gurneys can’t be motorized. Throwing of objects at the competitors or vice versa is not allowed. No balloons.

Misc: Four runners and one rider, all of whom must be 16 or older. Beds/gurneys should be road-safe.

Register: bftwaterfestival.com