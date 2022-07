MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jefferson County football program is historically one of the most successful in the state of Florida. The Tigers have six state titles to their name, the last coming in 2011. In the decade since, the Tigers have had over a half a dozen coaches, and that lack of consistency is something Jefferson County alum, and 2011 state champion, Lenorris Footman is looking to change, and in turn, steer this program back to the top.

