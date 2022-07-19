ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

Coroner investigating after man in wheelchair dies of ‘compression injury’ in Lake City

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZ5WM_0gkwUnlA00

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee authorities are investigating after a man in a wheelchair died Tuesday morning due to a “compression injury.”

The 80-year-old man’s death appears to be accidental, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The man’s name has not been publicly released.

The man died in the area of Samuel Street. Other details were not immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Juvenile Killed in Jet Ski Crash on Intracoastal Waterway

We’ve got an update on a story we told you about earlier this week… A juvenile died after a jet ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday that also injured another person. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue. The name of the juvenile has not been released and no other information about the condition of the other injured person is currently available. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the crash.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

NMB Police search for person wanted in officer-involved shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police officers are searching for a wanted person in connection with an early morning officer-involved shooting Thursday. That’s according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The wanted person is believed to be armed. Police have not released the person’s identity. A city hall official, […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee man suffering from dementia found safe, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found safe after being missing for nearly a full day. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Travis Moses was safely located Wednesday afternoon with help from multiple agencies, including a K-9 unit from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, SC
Sports
Florence County, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
City
Lake City, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
Lake City, SC
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway. The child’s father was driving the jet...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Coroner#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Richmond County Coroner called to Knights Inn for shooting death

UPDATE 6:33 P.M. – The man shot and killed at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road has been identified. According to investigators, 26-year-old Renqual Geter, of Eastover, South Carolina, waas shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:30 Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

One charged in deadly Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- Two people are dead and one person is facing charges in an overnight shooting. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened off North Fraser Street around midnight Thursday morning. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Ronnie Todd, from Georgetown, is charged with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting mother pushing stroller

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies say a suspect is in custody in a shooting that injured a mother who was walking with her baby in a stroller. Investigators say Steven Galloway was arrested this morning and charged with attempted murder. Sumter County deputies say the victim was shot...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pamplico man killed in shooting, Florence County coroner says

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Florence County are investigating after a 35-year-old Pamplico man was killed in a shooting on Friday, authorities said. Melvin J. Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting at a residence in the 300 block of East Third Avenue, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Pamplico police and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting in Sumter County at auto repair shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Tuesday morning shooting is under investigation in Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the 1500 block of Airport Rd at around 8:30 a.m. on reports of an unconscious man inside a building. Deputies found an unconscious man, later...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened on Brunson Street, he said. One person was injured but is expected to survive. No other information about the shooting was immediately available. This is the second […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy