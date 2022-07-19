Coroner investigating after man in wheelchair dies of ‘compression injury’ in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee authorities are investigating after a man in a wheelchair died Tuesday morning due to a “compression injury.”
The 80-year-old man’s death appears to be accidental, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The man’s name has not been publicly released.
The man died in the area of Samuel Street. Other details were not immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1