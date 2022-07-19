Coroner investigating after man in wheelchair dies of ‘compression injury’ in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee authorities are investigating after a man in a wheelchair died Tuesday morning due to a “compression injury.”

The 80-year-old man’s death appears to be accidental, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The man’s name has not been publicly released.

The man died in the area of Samuel Street. Other details were not immediately available.

