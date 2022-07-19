ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venue cancels right-wing speaking tour event in New York following pushback

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 1 day ago
An event backed by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn that was set to host a range of right-wing speakers next month has been canceled following pushback from the local community, according to the venue that was hosting the event.

Scott Donaldson, the owner of Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y., said in a release on Monday that he decided to cancel an event of the ReAwaken America Tour following an “outpouring of concern” from the community.

The tour was organized by Clay Clark, a businessman from Tulsa, Okla., initially in opposition to restrictions that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flynn co-signed the event.

Donaldson said Main Street Armory is an equal opportunity and nonpolitical venue that does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin or disability. He said he believes everyone has a right to their own opinions.

“I have always appreciated the support from our city and I believe it is my turn to show my support back,” he said.

Donaldson said he hopes to see community members at events in the future, but some have threatened him and staff members working at the venue.

The event received increased attention after the indie band Japanese Breakfast announced on Thursday that it would cancel its concert scheduled for September and boycott the venue because of the tour event.

The tour features dozens of right-wing speakers like former Trump consultant Roger Stone, former President Trump’s son Eric Trump and Infowars host Alex Jones, according to its website.

Clark said in a statement to The Hill that he tries to have at least five backup locations confirmed if a venue cancels and that he will announce a new venue in the next 24 to 72 hours.

“I believe in capitalism and if a venue does not think that we are a good fit for their venue I respect that decision,” he said.

He said he heard about the cancellation from media organizations.

