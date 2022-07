CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 60s Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower into Wednesday morning. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with mostly sunny skies and a chance to see an isolated thunderstorm during the evening hours. Dew points in the low 70s as well making it feel downright tropical. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 am until 8 pm on Wednesday in Oneida County as well as Southern Herkimer County.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO