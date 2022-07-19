ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Firefighter Challenge coming to Grand Rapids July 29-31

By Anna Skog, Joe LaFurgey
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8nRh_0gkwU1ff00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The competition could be called “a day in the life of a firefighter.”

“A firefighter gets a call, and they’re in a five-story building.  And they have to, now, carry fire hose. So they’re going to carry 42 pounds up a five-story tower. They’re in full bunker gear,” said Todd Shelton, Chief program director for First Responder Institute, which puts on the Firefighter Challenge.

The challenge has been around for three decades. Next week, it makes its first-ever stop here in Grand Rapids.

The obstacle course will be set up on Calder Plaza and features everything from climbing stairs to rescuing make-believe victims to busting through a door to put the fire out.

The goal is to do all that in under six minutes.

“We’re represented by 14 counties. We have firefighters from all over the United States that come and compete,” said Shelton.

The free event, hosted by Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Foundation, will be held at Calder Plaza on Ottawa Avenue from July 28 to July 31. It hopes to bring awareness to the need for first responders and recruit a new generation.

“This started over a year ago, just thinking about how we can promote wellness and increase our recruiting efforts in the City Grand Rapids,” said Grand Rapids Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Brown.

People who are interested in being a firefighter will have the chance to compete in the challenge and learn more about the requirements of the job.

Along with climbing a five-story tower set up on the plaza, other tasks include dragging and hoisting fire hoses, simulating forcible entry, racing around obstacles and dragging a 170-pound mannequin representing a fire victim.

While the challenge gives firefighters a chance to bond, it’s also designed to give the public a chance to see what a firefighter does day in and day out.

“You see the red trucks going down the road. You may see some people operating. What they’re going to witness people do in two to three minutes — we may do that multiple times a day here in the City of Grand Rapids,” said Brown.

“Hopefully this will bring a little more awareness to the firefighting profession in Grand Rapids, West Michigan and even the country,” he added.

There will also be a Kid’s Challenge Course and a Charity Relay Challenge, where businesses and non-profits run as a team on an adjusted course to support a charity of their choice. Food trucks and Beer City Beer Tent will be at the event to provide food and drink.

Challenge hours are as follows:

  • Friday, July 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 30: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 31: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Children and families 'Meet the Machines' in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the Machines came back to Grand Rapids Downtown Market to cap off its fifth year Tuesday. Children of all ages had the opportunity to interact with emergency vehicles, construction trucks and everything in between, according to market representatives. The free event also saw a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

List of millage proposals in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Aug. 2 primary election will feature a millage proposal from Ottawa County, several from local cities and townships and one school district millage on the ballot. The millage proposals will appear on ballots based on the district you are voting in. A millage is...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brown
WOOD

Photos: 2022 Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Upheaval Festival, West Michigan’s “largest outdoor multiple-day rock music festival,” returned to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 16. This year’s lineup featured performances from over 20 acts such as Breaking Benjamin, Mudvayne, Disturbed, Three...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Good Dog GR opens after relocation

A dog day care, overnight boarding and grooming facility recently reopened after relocating to a new space. Good Dog GR this week announced the official grand opening of its 5,400-square foot facility at 4550 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. Founded in 2020 as Good Dog Rockford, the center originally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Firefighting#West Michigan#Firefighters#First Responder Institute#The Firefighter Challenge
WOOD

GRPD: 3 injured in 3 separate overnight shootings

Authorities say three people were injured in three separate shootings in Grand Rapids. (July 18, 2022) Highland Park mayor, Illinois senators call for assault …. Michigan’s budget for FY23 signed by Gov. Whitmer. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 072022. Water access closed at Grand Haven State Park. Storm Team...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

78-year-old pulled from Lake Michigan by Good Samaritans in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 78-year-old was pulled from Lake Michigan at a Saugatuck beach on Tuesday, deputies say. It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Oval Beach on Oval Drive near Park Street. A 78-year-old woman from Illinois was on either a paddleboard or a kayak, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Witnesses told deputies she had a medical emergency and fell into the lake.
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Bystanders save woman from drowning in Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Fox17

17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy