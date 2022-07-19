ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Public Fishing Areas offer outdoor family fun

 1 day ago
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Summertime fishing goal suggestion: Visit as many of Georgia’s 11 Public Fishing Areas (PFA) as you can before the season is over. PFAs are managed for fishing by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, and most offer additional experiences to entertain the whole family.

“If you have not made efforts to visit at least one Georgia Public Fishing Area, this is definitely the year to make that happen — and we even challenge you to visit multiple PFAs,” WRD Fisheries Management Chief Scott Robinson said in a news release. “These locations provide such a great experience, and even though fishing is the main attraction, many Georgia PFAs also offer other family-friendly activities such as hiking, bird watching, picnicking and camping.”

