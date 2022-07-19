Apple TV+ shows 'Swagger' & 'Pachinko' win two AAFCA TV Honors awards

UPDATED, 10 AM: Netflix has released the full trailer for Uncoupled, the upcoming eight-part series starring Neil Patrick Harris, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family). Harris stars as a gay man in his mid-forties navigating the single life in New York City after he was unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years in the series that also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte and Stephanie Faracy join as guest stars. Check out the trailer above and previously announced teaser trailer below.
