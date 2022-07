The chief executive officer of Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology (Nasdaq: SKYT) says the company’s planned $1.8 billion semiconductor R&D and production facility will be part of an evolving ecosystem in West Lafayette. On Wednesday, the company detailed its plans for the 600,000-square-foot facility and the 750 jobs it will bring to the Discovery Park District near the Purdue University campus. Thomas Sonderman says as the semiconductor ecosystem grows over time, Indiana could become the “Silicon Heartland.”

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO