How gas prices have changed in Connecticut in the last week

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would reduce the West Virginia income tax by 10% will be considered by lawmakers during a special session, which Gov. Jim Justice announced will begin Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced the session would begin on Monday at noon. The income tax...
The director of the Illinois Department of Human Services must again appear before a Sangamon County judge to answer why the state isn’t taking jail detainees for a fitness evaluation. A Sangamon County Circuit Court chief judge on Tuesday ordered IDHS Secretary Grace Hou to court July 28 to...
(The Center Square) – Some Michigan businesses are scrambling after a Court of Claims ruling says the minimum wage should increase from $9.87 to $12 after the Court declared the GOP’s 2018 circumvention of two voter-initiated ballot initiatives as unconstitutional. A restaurant group estimates this change would hike...
Harrisburg, Pa. — After sounding the alarm and meeting with police departments across Pennsylvania to address the historic shortage of sworn officers, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that ‘hero-pay’ retention bonuses for police officers who have been working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.
(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana highway fatalities shot up 17% last year, the biggest single-year increase since the state started keeping records in the 1960s, officials said Wednesday. A total of 971 people died on highway accidents in 2021, up from 828 the previous year. "This isn't rocket science," said...
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges – Dr. Michael E. Wooten, Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce and Bruce J. Meyer. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community...
Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to require firearms training and ban high-capacity ammunition magazines. The Oregon Elections Division said a ballot initiative to do so has qualified for the General Election. The state validated 131,671 of the 160,498 petition signatures (82%) submitted by sponsors. The number was more than the 112,020 required, based on 6% of the votes cast for governor in the 2018 election, a standard fixed by the Oregon Constitution.
(The Center Square) – Florida has launched its first ever civics program to prepare high school and college graduates for public service. As Florida’s K-12 students excel in civics education, according to national studies, the state’s Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative curriculum helped provide the basis for a new national curriculum, and Florida’s commitment to education freedom is resonating nationwide, according to a poll commissioned by a national teachers' union.
In the latest fight over voting procedures in Wisconsin, a powerful Republican-controlled committee on Wednesday struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct or fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes before the ballots are accepted. The committee’s decision created new confusion for local clerks as...
(The Center Square) – The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) announced Wednesday a preliminary -6.1% net investment return for the 12-month period that ended June 30, representing its first loss in more than a decade. CalPERS said Wednesday that “tumultuous global markets” played a role in the...
(The Center Square) – Oklahoma must return more than $652,720 of federal COVID relief funds that federal auditors said was used to purchase items that included television sets, phones and furniture. A report from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General said Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration failed...
(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011. The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.
(The center Square) – In New Mexico, retired teachers can return to work in the classroom for three years without losing their retirement benefits. The change was included in a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law in May by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This is a...
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has proposed changes to its TennCare program in response to a federal request late last month for changes to the program. It would be the fourth amendment to the program, which provides health care services to about 1.2 million low-income and disabled Tennesseans. The...
LE MARS, Iowa — Iowa tourism officials on Tuesday presented its annual "People’s Choice" award to the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor. Delegates to the state tourism conference in April selected the popular attraction in downtown Le Mars. Nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations in each of the 13 award categories and included both metro and rural areas.
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Legislative Rules Committee passed new rules Tuesday that adds regulations for testing medical cannabis. The rules would also clarify tracking system requirements, and with the latest legislative changes, according to the Department of Health. Several bills related to medical cannabis were signed into...
Comments / 0