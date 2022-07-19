ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

How gas prices have changed in Connecticut in the last week

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled statistics on gas prices in...

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

WV lawmakers to meet Monday to consider income tax cut

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would reduce the West Virginia income tax by 10% will be considered by lawmakers during a special session, which Gov. Jim Justice announced will begin Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced the session would begin on Monday at noon. The income tax...
INCOME TAX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shapiro secures hero pay, sign-on bonuses for police

Harrisburg, Pa. — After sounding the alarm and meeting with police departments across Pennsylvania to address the historic shortage of sworn officers, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 'hero-pay' retention bonuses for police officers who have been working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State officials say large layoffs are gathering steam in recent months in North Carolina

(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
HIGH POINT, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Youngkin appoints state Virginia board for community college members

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges – Dr. Michael E. Wooten, Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce and Bruce J. Meyer. "We're excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Provides Six Helpful Tips to Reduce Invasive Species

Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mississippi governor appointments four members to new trust fund board

(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gun safety initiative heading to Oregon ballots

Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to require firearms training and ban high-capacity ammunition magazines. The Oregon Elections Division said a ballot initiative to do so has qualified for the General Election. The state validated 131,671 of the 160,498 petition signatures (82%) submitted by sponsors. The number was more than the 112,020 required, based on 6% of the votes cast for governor in the 2018 election, a standard fixed by the Oregon Constitution.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

First ever civics program launched in Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida has launched its first ever civics program to prepare high school and college graduates for public service. As Florida's K-12 students excel in civics education, according to national studies, the state's Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative curriculum helped provide the basis for a new national curriculum, and Florida's commitment to education freedom is resonating nationwide, according to a poll commissioned by a national teachers' union.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans strike down rule authorizing clerks to fix absentee ballot envelope errors

In the latest fight over voting procedures in Wisconsin, a powerful Republican-controlled committee on Wednesday struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct or fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes before the ballots are accepted. The committee's decision created new confusion for local clerks as...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California public pension fund loses $29 billion in market downturn

(The Center Square) – The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) announced Wednesday a preliminary -6.1% net investment return for the 12-month period that ended June 30, representing its first loss in more than a decade. CalPERS said Wednesday that "tumultuous global markets" played a role in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma on the hook for more than $650,000 of misused grant money

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma must return more than $652,720 of federal COVID relief funds that federal auditors said was used to purchase items that included television sets, phones and furniture. A report from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General said Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration failed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio bill would make accommodations for pregnant employees law

(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Back in the day, July 20, 2011: Lady Gaga shoots 'You and I' video in Nebraska

It hadn't been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011. The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.
RICHFIELD, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Blue Bunny ice cream parlor in Le Mars recognized with Iowa tourism's "People's Choice" award

LE MARS, Iowa — Iowa tourism officials on Tuesday presented its annual "People's Choice" award to the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor. Delegates to the state tourism conference in April selected the popular attraction in downtown Le Mars. Nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations in each of the 13 award categories and included both metro and rural areas.
LE MARS, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota adds new standards for testing medical cannabis

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Legislative Rules Committee passed new rules Tuesday that adds regulations for testing medical cannabis. The rules would also clarify tracking system requirements, and with the latest legislative changes, according to the Department of Health. Several bills related to medical cannabis were signed into...
HEALTH

Community Policy