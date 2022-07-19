ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NC

Pickup truck hits, kills 24-year-old and dog on Outer Banks: troopers

By Brian Reese
CBS 17
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4CG0_0gkwSszz00

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and his dog were both fatally struck by the driver of a pickup truck Sunday afternoon in Avon on the Outer Banks.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:40 p.m. near Frank & Fran’s and Dolphin Lane.

Thomas Koconis, a 24-year-old from Boston, was walking his dog on the east shoulder of North Carolina Highway 12 when they were struck by a 2005 gold GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by James Beard, of McGregor, Texas.

Koconis was airlifted to the Outer Banks Hospital and later Sentara Norfolk General, where he died. The dog died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but a Highway Patrol spokesperson said there were no signs of impairment, and it’s not known if speed played a factor. Beard went off the right side of the road and his truck went into a ditch.

The crash is still under investigation and so far no charges have been announced.

CBS 17

