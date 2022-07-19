ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Apple, Google, Amazon and More Stall Hiring, Here are 4 Tech Companies To Look at Instead

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 2 days ago
stockcam / Getty Images

Inflation and volatile markets have triggered a slew of layoffs at several companies. And now, fears of a potential recession are making even giants such as Apple take preventative measures by planning to slow hiring in the next year.

Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning such a step to deal with a potential economic downturn, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple is the latest in a string of tech companies making similar moves. Earlier this month, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff, saying the company (parent company of Google) intends to reduce hiring for the rest of 2022 given the threat of recession, MarketWatch reports.

“Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days,” Pichai wrote in an email viewed by Bloomberg. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes.” Google will focus on hiring “engineering, technical and other critical roles” in 2022 and 2023, Pichai wrote.

Amazon and Microsoft have taken similar steps, according to Bloomberg.

Tech Companies Hiring for Positions With Good Benefits

But amid this gloomy situation, there are a few tech companies that are not only still hiring, but also offering strong benefits, according to AngelList.

Airbnb, for example, offers its employees the possibility to “live and work anywhere,” co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter in April. Employees will also have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Atlassian, a software company working to improve collaborations, offers its employees a vast and varied benefits package, according to AngelList. The company also boasts a 4.3 (out of 5) work-life balance score on Glassdoor. Atlassian allows employees to work in any country where it has a legal business entity — and employees can stay and work outside their designated “work location” for up to 90 days a year, according to the company’s website.

In addition, AngelList notes that Atlassian employee benefits include counselling resources for employees and their families as well as the option of being paid to volunteer at a charity.

Marketing software company HubSpot offers a slew of benefits, including 16 weeks paid leave to primary caregivers and six weeks to secondary caregivers, as well as egg-freezing benefits to help give women some support concerning fertility options, according to its profile on AngelList. Vacation can be used however employees prefer, and the company offers vacation quota relief (meaning a twice annually reduction of monthly quota) to employees in sales.

Additional benefits include tuition reimbursement, a five-year sabbatical, professional development courses and employee stock purchase options.

“Remote first” AngelList is also itself hiring, and benefits include between 12 and 22 weeks of paid parental leave, unlimited vacations and annual company offsites.

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

