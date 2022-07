President Biden will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Thursday where he will outline his plan to prevent violent crime and hire more police officers. President Biden will visit Wilkes University where he is expected to call on Congress to spend around $37 billion on his anti-crime program. The money would include $13 billion to help communities across the nation hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO