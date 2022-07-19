ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooter left trail of warning signs ahead of attack

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Uvalde, Texas, gunman gave off so many warning signs that he was obsessed with violence and notoriety in the months leading up to the attack that teens who knew him began calling him “school shooter.”. He was once bullied as a fourth-grader in one of the same...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 25

Susanna Patterson
1d ago

Im pretty sure that gun was incapable if firing itself....the shooter was responsible..red flags everywhere of his intent.

Reply(2)
6
Tom Ranger
1d ago

Of course he did. Apps like FB and Twitter can identify and pull down posts that have one mildly offending word to the left in minutes yet they can’t isolate a pending killer….

Reply
2
Fred Flinstone
1d ago

They all do and still we refuse to address the RAMPANT mental health issues we have in this country.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

At a meeting in Uvalde, Texas last night, parents and students grilled the school board, demanding answers and accountability, after the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The anger boiled over for more than three hours after a blistering preliminary report found “egregiously poor decision making” by the first responders. Many of the victim’s families are calling for the firing of school district police chief Pete Arredondo who was heard on video pleading with the shooter.July 19, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Guns#Violent Crime#The Buffalo#Robb Elementary School
NBC News

Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

New body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas House committee is offering the public an inside look at the failures of the school district and law enforcement’s preparedness system. Texas State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of the committee, talks with NBC News’ Savanah Sellers about how the facts of the report will lead to designating accountability.July 18, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Uvalde police bodycam video highlights chaos and delays

Dramatic police bodycam video from the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in May shows multiple officers expressing confusion and doubt over the delay in moving in on the shooter. “People are gonna ask why we’re taking so long,” an off-camera officer can be heard saying...
UVALDE, TX
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
UVALDE, TX
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy