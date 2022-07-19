ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's oil imports from Saudi Arabia are surging, helping the world's top crude exporter notch its best month since 2020

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. LINTAO ZHANG/AFP via Getty Images
  • Bloomberg data shows Saudi Arabia oil exports this month are on track for their highest levels since April 2020.
  • Preliminary numbers through July 18 reveal total observed shipments are headed for 7.7 million barrels a day, up by 1.1 million barrels a day from last month.
  • Flows into China are on track for 1.8 million barrels a day in July, the most in three months.

Comments / 21

larry karnath
1d ago

so let's get this stright Joe's sell the US reserves to China and other countries that we need here at home in the USA then he goes around the world to sidia and vensula Iran wich are emmies of us to beg for oil but the other counties including Russia is sell their oil to China? makes a whole lot of sense !

Reply(1)
3
