In the minds of many, the first real muscle car was the 1964 Pontiac GTO. Early in 1963, most of the marketing at Pontiac revolved around performance. Word was handed down from GM Brass that there was to be no more involvement in competition. In 1957, GM had entered into a voluntary agreement with the other members of the Automobile Manufacturers Association to stay out of competitive auto racing after the horrific crash at LeMans in 1955 that killed 83 and injured 180 more. Many privateers had been racing GM products in that time, some with backdoor help coming from the various GM divisions. Pontiac would have to find a way to build excitement outside of racing.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO