HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in the east end area earlier this year. On May 30, the victim, identified as Sajid Alfredo Barajas Jr. was traveling southbound in the 300 block of South Cesar Chavez Boulevard at Navigation around 2:15 a.m., when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving in the same direction, according to Crime Stoppers Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO